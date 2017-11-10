OJ Simpson Was Kicked Out Of A Las Vegas Hotel And Casino For Being ‘Unruly’

11.10.17 1 hour ago

Getty Image

OJ Simpson is out of prison and living his life again. He dressed up as himself from his football playing days to hand out Halloween candy last month, but other than that he’s lived a relatively quiet life since earning his parole back in July.

He’s returned to living in Las Vegas since his release, but he certainly made some noise on Thursday when reports indicated he was kicked out of a Vegas hotel for being “unruly.”

While initially one would assume casino patrons simply grew tired of Simpson loudly recalling the time he appeared as himself on an episode of Captain and Tennille in 1977, TMZ reports that Simpson was drunk and belligerent in the Cosmopolitan and the police had to be called.

Around The Web

TAGSLAS VEGASOJ SIMPSON

The RX

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

11.01.17 1 week ago 2 Comments
Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

10.31.17 1 week ago 6 Comments
Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

10.30.17 2 weeks ago
St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 3 weeks ago 6 Comments
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 3 weeks ago 3 Comments
Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 1 month ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP