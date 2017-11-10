Getty Image

OJ Simpson is out of prison and living his life again. He dressed up as himself from his football playing days to hand out Halloween candy last month, but other than that he’s lived a relatively quiet life since earning his parole back in July.

He’s returned to living in Las Vegas since his release, but he certainly made some noise on Thursday when reports indicated he was kicked out of a Vegas hotel for being “unruly.”

While initially one would assume casino patrons simply grew tired of Simpson loudly recalling the time he appeared as himself on an episode of Captain and Tennille in 1977, TMZ reports that Simpson was drunk and belligerent in the Cosmopolitan and the police had to be called.