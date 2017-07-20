Getty Image

On Thursday afternoon, O.J. Simpson’s parole hearing for a 2008 conviction on 10 charges, including armed robbery and kidnapping, was held. Simpson spoke extensively about the fateful day that led to his arrest and eventual sentencing to 33 years in jail, apologizing for what took place while also trying to maintain that he is, generally, a good person.

That testimony, in which he claimed to have lived a “conflict-free life” among other eye-raising statements, was enough for the parole board, which granted him release after serving nine years in Nevada state prison in Lovelock. The parole commissioners noted his lack of prior convictions, compliance through the process, and good behavior in prison as reasons he was granted his release.

Simpson will be eligible for release as early as October and will have to fulfill the terms of his parole, which were outlined earlier in the hearing, in order to remain a free man.