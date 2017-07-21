Getty Image

Despite the season only being a few weeks away, college football has a new coaching vacancy at a Power 5 program. Ole Miss coach Hugh Freeze resigned on Thursday night, minutes after Pat Forde of Yahoo Sports tweeted that his job was in “immediate jeopardy.”

Y sources: Explosive new information has put Ole Miss football coach Hugh Freeze's job in immediate jeopardy. A decision should come soon. — Pat Forde (@YahooForde) July 20, 2017

ANNOUNCEMENT | Hugh Freeze has resigned effective immediately. Matt Luke interim head coach. Press conference live at 7:30 PM CT on ESPNews. — Ole Miss Football (@OleMissFB) July 20, 2017

Freeze, who wears his Christian faith proudly on his sleeve, and Ole Miss have been in the news lately as former head coach Houston Nutt is suing the school in a defamation suit. Based on reporting by Dan Wolken of USA Today Sports this resignation occurred because of a one-minute call Freeze allegedly made to an escort service on a phone that was given to him by the university.