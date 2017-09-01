The Olympics Are Against Adding E-Sports For An Unsurprising Reason

Getty Image

If you were hoping to see eSports make their Olympic debut in the coming years, you might want to transfer that hope towards something else. You’re far more likely to get the original, unedited versions of Star Wars or a third Half-Life game than see eSports on the grand sports stage, at least in the form that it is most popular.

According to Polygon, the organizers for the Paris Olympics in 2024 had mentioned that eSports could become one of the many events to be introduced to the games. But according to International Olympic Committee president Thomas Bach, there’s a catch to any possible addition according to an interview in the South China Morning Post:

“We want to promote non-discrimination, non-violence, and peace among people,” he told the Morning Post. “This doesn’t match with video games, which are about violence, explosions and killing. And there we have to draw a clear line.”