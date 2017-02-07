These Are The Most Brutal One-Out Poker Bad Beats Of All Time

02.07.17 50 mins ago

FuryTV

Unlike watching an abusive player berate an opponent or witnessing someone get bluffed out of millions, bad beat stories are only interesting when they happen to you. They’re just like a fantasy football story or a video of your kid in a play. Great for you, we don’t care.

But watching people lose poker hands to a one-outer is more like passing a car accident on the highway. You feel bad. You don’t want to look. But you can’t help yourself. These are some rough one-outs.

TAGSPOKER

Around The Web

Michael Jordan Once Pushed The Bulls To Make A Trade By Saying ‘I Need Help’

Michael Jordan Once Pushed The Bulls To Make A Trade By Saying ‘I Need Help’

02.07.17 3 hours ago 9 Comments
How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

02.02.17 5 days ago 5 Comments
Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

01.31.17 1 week ago 9 Comments
‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

01.31.17 1 week ago 5 Comments
How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

01.30.17 1 week ago
The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

and 01.30.17 1 week ago 5 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP