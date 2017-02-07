These Are The Most Brutal One-Out Poker Bad Beats Of All Time

FuryTV

Unlike watching an abusive player berate an opponent or witnessing someone get bluffed out of millions, bad beat stories are only interesting when they happen to you. They’re just like a fantasy football story or a video of your kid in a play. Great for you, we don’t care.

But watching people lose poker hands to a one-outer is more like passing a car accident on the highway. You feel bad. You don’t want to look. But you can’t help yourself. These are some rough one-outs.