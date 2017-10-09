Getty Image

After a 1-5 start to the season and most recently a 38-10 loss to USC, Oregon State and head football coach Gary Anderson have decided to “mutually part ways” in a move that is only surprising with regards to timing. The school made the news official on Monday afternoon with an emailed statement to students, noting assistant Cory Hall will coach out the remainder of the season in an interim role.

Anderson’s statement on why he and the school decided to part ways notes that it is the “correct decision” and that success only comes when “all parties involved are moving in the same direction.