There’s A Powerful Tribute To The Orlando Shooting Victims In The City’s New MLS Stadium

01.05.17 1 hour ago

Orlando City SC of Major League Soccer unveiled a section of rainbow seats in their new stadium to honor the victims of last year’s Pulse nightclub shooting. The seats won’t remain empty and will be used by fans when the club plays its first game in the stadium on March 5 against New York FC.

“We made a commitment on that day that, which is that we would commemorate, forever, in the new stadium a memory of the 49 victims that lost their lives that day,” team president Phil Rawlins said. “And today we’re here to do that. We’re here to commemorate and unveil the 49 rainbow seats that will sit permanently in section 12 of our new stadium as a constant reminder of the senseless acts of June 12.”

This isn’t the first time that Orlando City did something to help, as the club donated $100,000 to a relief fund in the aftermath of the shooting.

(Orlando City FC on Twitter, Orlando Sentinel)

TAGSMLSOrlando City SCOrlando Nightclub Shooting

Around The Web

From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

12.29.16 1 week ago 6 Comments
‘Stop Crying And Fight Your Father’: ‘Seinfeld’ Writers Tell How Festivus Came To Be

‘Stop Crying And Fight Your Father’: ‘Seinfeld’ Writers Tell How Festivus Came To Be

and 12.23.16 2 weeks ago 11 Comments
The Lasting Impact Of Adidas Tearaway Pants On Hip-Hop And A Hoops Generation

The Lasting Impact Of Adidas Tearaway Pants On Hip-Hop And A Hoops Generation

12.08.16 4 weeks ago 2 Comments
Understanding The History And The Motivations Behind The Standing Rock Protests

Understanding The History And The Motivations Behind The Standing Rock Protests

12.02.16 1 month ago 5 Comments
How Do We Combat The Intensifying War On Science?

How Do We Combat The Intensifying War On Science?

and 11.30.16 1 month ago 27 Comments
Exploring The Intersection Of Hip-Hop And Social Justice

Exploring The Intersection Of Hip-Hop And Social Justice

and 11.30.16 1 month ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP