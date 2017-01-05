There’s A Powerful Tribute To The Orlando Shooting Victims In The City’s New MLS Stadium

Orlando City SC of Major League Soccer unveiled a section of rainbow seats in their new stadium to honor the victims of last year’s Pulse nightclub shooting. The seats won’t remain empty and will be used by fans when the club plays its first game in the stadium on March 5 against New York FC.

“We made a commitment on that day that, which is that we would commemorate, forever, in the new stadium a memory of the 49 victims that lost their lives that day,” team president Phil Rawlins said. “And today we’re here to do that. We’re here to commemorate and unveil the 49 rainbow seats that will sit permanently in section 12 of our new stadium as a constant reminder of the senseless acts of June 12.”

This isn’t the first time that Orlando City did something to help, as the club donated $100,000 to a relief fund in the aftermath of the shooting.

(Orlando City FC on Twitter, Orlando Sentinel)