Conor McGregor may have another massive boxing superfight on the horizon.

With no one chomping at the bit to watch McGregor fight Paulie Malignaggi, it seemed like there weren’t a lot of viable options left for the Irish UFC superstar in the boxing ring. But that was before Oscar De La Hoya went on DashRadio and challenged Conor to a fight.

“You know I’m competitive,” De La Hoya said (via The Mac Life). “You know I still have it in me. I’ve been secretly training. Secretly training. I’m faster than ever, and stronger than ever. I know I could take out Conor McGregor in two rounds. I’ll come back for that fight. Two rounds. Just one more. I’m calling him out.”

“Two rounds. That’s all I need. That’s all I’m going to say.”

The relationship between McGregor and De La Hoya went sour leading up to the Mayweather fight, with De La Hoya calling the match up a circus that was bad for the sport. Then Mayweather vs. McGregor grabbed a date two weeks before De La Hoya’s big Canelo vs. Golovkin fight, and that only increased the tension. In the aftermath of the Mayweather fight, McGregor was screaming “F**k Oscar De La Hoya!” into cameras.