Oscar De Le Hoya Continues To Dismiss Conor McGregor’s Chances Against Floyd Mayweather

07.21.17

Oscar De La Hoya is not a fan of the Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather boxing superfight … but who’d blame him? He’s got his own superfight with Canelo Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin on September 16th, three weeks after Conor and Floyd’s August 26th showdown. As it stands right now, his undeniably amazing bout between arguably the two best boxers in the world is being largely ignored for the spectacle of a UFC fighter vs. a retired boxer.

So keep that bitter truth in mind when you watch the TMZ Sports video above. The interviewer even seems to troll Oscar a little, asking him “Are you looking forward to this fight or what?” before revealing he’s asking about Mayweather vs. McGregor and not Canelo vs. Golovkin.

Like many others in the boxing world, De La Hoya doesn’t think McGregor has much of a chance. How much of a chance?

“No chance,” Oscar said flatly. “Come on, no, I wish he would but he can’t. If I couldn’t get a shot in … You think Conor McGregor in my prime is better than me?”

Maybe not better, but definitely different. The current rationale going around for McGregor possibly winning is his wild style of boxing, which will be completely different from any boxer Floyd has ever faced. Just like the eight year old playing Street Fighter that can occasionally beat a Evo champion by spamming buttons, McGregor could use pure unpredictability to score a knockout punch.

That’s what Conor, his promoter Dana White, and even Floyd Mayweather himself would have you believe. They all want you to buy the $99.95 pay-per-view, so of course they want to present it as competitive. Whether or not it will be is a serious question, one boxing experts like De La Hoya continue to insist it won’t be.

