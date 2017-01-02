YouTube

There are three reasons to watch the Outback Bowl between the Florida Gators and Iowa Hawkeyes at 1 p.m. this afternoon:

You attended one of the schools and university pride is important to you

You hate yourself

You crave a free appetizer from Outback Steakhouse and you’re pulling for it to be coconut shrimp or a bloomin’ onion

In the interest of marketing, branding and bowl season, Outback is again giving away a bloomin’ onion if the SEC team (Florida) wins and an order of coconut shrimp if the B1G team (Iowa) wins. This practice has been in place since 2013 and the bloomin’ onion has won three of four games. It must be a real conflict if you’re an Iowa supporter but can’t get enough fried onions in your system.

There are some rules, though, which seems to go against Outback’s brand. You can only get one free item, you have to say “Outback Bowl” to your server, which seems demeaning, and the offer is only good the day after the game. This much like when Ross was offered a free crab cake appetizer when he was “stood up” on a blind date on an episode of Friends.