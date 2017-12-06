Getty Image

One blogger’s deep-fried dreams are about to come true. Ryan Nanni of SB Nation had a personal dream come true on Tuesday. The writer, whose Twitter bio states “My only professional goal for 2017: to serve as the Bloomin Onion at the next Outback Bowl,” had exactly that happen after the chain steakhouse set a retweet goal for him that he easily surpassed.

The Outback Bowl is held each year in Tampa, Florida, and features its own mascot, the company’s signature Bloomin’ Onion. The Onion is a big deal for Outback, which uses a proprietary technology to make the deep-fried dish that’s so secretive you can’t film it at work. These onions are important, which is why the honor of being the plush mascot version of one on New Year’s Eve is a great honor.

Nanni knew that, but put on a yearlong campaign to become the mascot that culminated Tuesday night when he propositioned the company for the right to be the onion.