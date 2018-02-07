The Overwatch League May Be About To Welcome Its First Woman Pro Player

The Shanghai Dragons are the only winless team in Overwatch League, and they’re in desperate need of shaking up. Now ESPN is reporting that they’re making history in the free agent pool by reportedly signing 19-year-old Korean pro Kim “Geguri” Se-yeon, the first female Overwatch League player.

For the uninitiated, Geguri is considered the best Zarya player in the world. Her mastery of the shield-chucking tank knows no bounds, and last year her play was so dominant that the community widely reported her for cheating. Take a look at her otherworldly-ness:

