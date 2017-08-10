UFC Star Paige VanZant Suffered A Horrendous Foot Injury And You Don’t Want To Look At It

08.10.17

Getty Image

Even though she gets a hard time from fans and her fellow fighters for getting a heavy push by the UFC, Paige VanZant is a fighter. She’s been in bloodbaths, she’s been put to sleep, and she’s constantly putting herself in danger to finish the fight. Most people think she’s just a pretty face, but the fact is, her fights are consistently ugly, and at only 23-years-old, the flyweight has plenty of room to grow into a solid contender.

For now, though, she’ll have to sit on the sidelines because HOLY MOTHER OF GOD LOOK AT HER FOOT (this is graphic so just keep that in mind, okay?):

