John Schnatter Is Out As CEO Of Papa John’s After Criticizing NFL Player Protests Hurt Pizza Sales

#NFL
12.21.17 2 days ago 17 Comments

Getty Image

A major shake up is happening within Papa John’s, as its founder is stepping away from the company. John Schnatter, who founded the company in 1984 and is famous for being the public face of the chain pizza empire, will no longer serve as Papa John’s CEO. The news was announced on Thursday afternoon.

While he is losing one of his titles, Schnatter will stay with the company as its chairman of the board.

Schnatter made headlines earlier this year for a statement he made on a conference call regarding declining sales. While most would theorize that sales going down means people were no longer as fond of the pizza, Schnatter had another theory, saying that the company was suffering due to its ties to the NFL.

