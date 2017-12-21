A major shake up is happening within Papa John’s, as its founder is stepping away from the company. John Schnatter, who founded the company in 1984 and is famous for being the public face of the chain pizza empire, will no longer serve as Papa John’s CEO. The news was announced on Thursday afternoon.
While he is losing one of his titles, Schnatter will stay with the company as its chairman of the board.
Schnatter made headlines earlier this year for a statement he made on a conference call regarding declining sales. While most would theorize that sales going down means people were no longer as fond of the pizza, Schnatter had another theory, saying that the company was suffering due to its ties to the NFL.
I may just finally try Papa John’s pizza now.
What sense does that make? He still gets your money.
Just get a piece of cardboard and throw some Ragu and bland white cheese on it. They shouldn’t even call that shit pizza.
I have always thought their pizza was pretty good but I have always fucking detested John Schnatter. In all of their commercials (which I am sure he just insists upon being in) he just comes across as a smarmy self absorbed asshole.
He really does
you got that right. he’s outspoken in his anti-labor sentiments. i hope he never sets up shop where i live because his low wage/no benefit business model would only lower our standard of living.
@nubwaxer
I stopped buying from them when he decided that he’d rather let his employees go without health care than raise the price of his pizzas a measly 17 cents each.
I think the pizza’s fine, but way too expensive. I’m not spending $17 on a pizza that’s just “fine”
@Powdered
But–It’s better ingredients…better pizza…PAPA JOHN’S!!!! (*flails arms around with sneer on face). Yeah it is WAY too expensive.
That pizza was hot garbage
Who would have thought that the guy who thought his company’s declining sales was due to the posture of football players was unfit to steer the company back towards profitability?
He went from working out of his house to one of the biggest nationwide franchises in 20 years, so he probably knows what he’s doing.
Granted, he’s no supergenius like your average anonymous internet commenter, but I think he’s still doing alright for himself.
And he went from a profitable and prosperous CEO to a detestable social pariah because he couldn’t keep his personal opinions out of his business life.
He’s a real genius.
Apparently injecting your personal BS into your job is ONLY bad when he does it, not the millionaire entitled athletes.
PS: He’s still very profitable and prosperous.
@Bitterpeace
So by your way of thinking I think you would make a GREAT CEO.
FU Papa! Still won’t buy your shitty slop.
I won’t buy it anymore either…but I won’t turn down a slice if somebody offers me one.