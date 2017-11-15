Papa John’s Doesn’t Want Help From ‘Neo-Nazis’ To Improve Its Standing With The NFL

#NFL
11.14.17

Papa John‘s has been at the center of controversy over the last few weeks. It all stems from a quarterly earnings phone call that featured the company’s CEO, John Schattner. At one point, Schattner stated his belief that the recent protests in the NFL had a hand in the company’s stock going down by 24 percent over the last year, with the pizza magnate saying the protests “should have been nipped in the bud a year and a half ago.”

The soundbite led to a strange turn of events for the company, as white supremacists and Nazis began embracing the chain as their official pizza, with Papa John’s responding by asking those people to stop buying their product.

On Tuesday night, the company’s official Twitter account weighed in on the whole ordeal. It started by apologizing for Schattner’s comments before saying that it believes there is a way to protest inequality while still honoring the national anthem.

