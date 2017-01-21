Getty Image

The Indianapolis Colts fired GM Ryan Grigson on Saturday. It seemed like a move that needed to happen, as Indy’s on-field performance over the last few years has declined while rumblings of a rift between Grigson and Chuck Pagano have been out there for a while.

At the beginning of the offseason, it looked like Grigson was going to come back for the 2017 season. But on Saturday, the team decided to part ways with him, much to the delight of outspoken punter Pat McAfee.

Thank God — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) January 21, 2017

McAfee has been in Indianapolis since 2009, so he’s seen the inner workings of this organization before and during the Grigson years. So when he does something like, say, refer to the team’s ex-general manager as a person of “unwarranted arrogance,” we can probably trust his assessment.