What Charles Barkely Has To Say About Trump

Pat Tillman’s Wife Condemned Donald Trump’s Immigration Ban In A Powerful Facebook Post

01.29.17 1 hour ago 2 Comments

Getty Image

Plenty of folks in the sports world have made it a point to condemn the controversial executive order signed by President Trump that suspends “entry into the United States, as immigrants and nonimmigrants, of such persons [identified by the order] for 90 days” from seven countries – Libya, Sudan, Syria, Iraq, Iran, Yemen and Somalia.

The most notable example came from Michael Bradley, the captain of the U.S. Men’s National Soccer Team, who offered a fiery repudiation of the President by saying “When Trump was elected, I hoped that the President Trump would be different than the campaigner Trump. That the xenophobic, misogynistic and narcissistic rhetoric would be replaced with a more humble and measured approach to leading out country. I was wrong.”

Bradley’s comments were echoed by Pat Tillman’s wife, Marie, who posted a passionate message on Facebook about the ban. As she wrote, “Today I am deeply saddened by the news of the executive order banning immigration. This is not the country he dreamed of, not what he served for and not what he died for.”

This is a powerful message from Tillman, who also mentioned that she is inspired by the people who are “poised and ready to fight.”

(Via For The Win)

TAGSdonald trumppat tillman

Around The Web

How The ’96 VMAs Cost Van Halen Their Chance At Being More Than ’80s Greats

How The ’96 VMAs Cost Van Halen Their Chance At Being More Than ’80s Greats

01.26.17 4 days ago 23 Comments
‘It’s All In The Reflexes’: The Story Of The Contentious ‘Big Trouble In Little China’ Screenplay

‘It’s All In The Reflexes’: The Story Of The Contentious ‘Big Trouble In Little China’ Screenplay

and 01.16.17 2 weeks ago 31 Comments
The Art Of Murdering Kevin Bacon: An Oral History Of How ‘Friday The 13th’ Became A Horror Classic

The Art Of Murdering Kevin Bacon: An Oral History Of How ‘Friday The 13th’ Became A Horror Classic

and 01.13.17 2 weeks ago 29 Comments
How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

01.12.17 2 weeks ago
The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

and 01.12.17 2 weeks ago 4 Comments
How David Bowie, Practical Magic, And An Army Of Fans Turned ‘Labyrinth’ Into A Transcendent Cult Film

How David Bowie, Practical Magic, And An Army Of Fans Turned ‘Labyrinth’ Into A Transcendent Cult Film

01.08.17 3 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP