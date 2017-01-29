Plenty of folks in the sports world have made it a point to condemn the controversial executive order signed by President Trump that suspends “entry into the United States, as immigrants and nonimmigrants, of such persons [identified by the order] for 90 days” from seven countries – Libya, Sudan, Syria, Iraq, Iran, Yemen and Somalia.
The most notable example came from Michael Bradley, the captain of the U.S. Men’s National Soccer Team, who offered a fiery repudiation of the President by saying “When Trump was elected, I hoped that the President Trump would be different than the campaigner Trump. That the xenophobic, misogynistic and narcissistic rhetoric would be replaced with a more humble and measured approach to leading out country. I was wrong.”
Bradley’s comments were echoed by Pat Tillman’s wife, Marie, who posted a passionate message on Facebook about the ban. As she wrote, “Today I am deeply saddened by the news of the executive order banning immigration. This is not the country he dreamed of, not what he served for and not what he died for.”
This is a powerful message from Tillman, who also mentioned that she is inspired by the people who are “poised and ready to fight.”
Oh man. As good Liberal journalists, we hate Republicans like everyone else in our profession. We need to somehow infest the sports section with our agenda (just like we do with every other hobby, profession or source of entertainment), but not enough athletes are speaking out against him right now.
“The wife of a deceased US soldier who had an uneventful college football career and hasn’t been in the news for a decade says she doesn’t like Trump!”
THAT’S CLOSE ENOUGH!!
PRINT IT IMMEDIATELY!!!!!
The fact that Tillman is characterized by you as “hasn’t been in the news for decades” is a pathetic response to this article. You are all gung ho about going to war and killing the enemy. In this case Tillson’s enemy was his own fellow soldiers, but I’m sure that’s perfectly find with you. It’s the extreme right wing viewpoint that the military is a tool to get their way, but once that tool is either broken or has an injury, it’s perfectly fine to throw it away. Such is the thinking with this executive order, not only is it unconstitutional and illegal, but it also has been turned against the very allies that have helped us during the war in Mr. Tillson was killed (did I mention his death was at the hands of his own unit). One of the very first “immigrant” that this order targeted was a man who helped the US Military during a time of war. He was promised safety by out government, and when he finally makes it to the promised land, he is turned away as if he was worthless to us. This sends an incredible message that we are not a country or a people of our word. As far as your disrespect of Mrs. Tillson – shame on you. You are a heartless collection of cells that doesn’t even deserve to be called human. How black your heart must be to believe that it is only your opinion of anything and your love of the man baby in office that counts. As an American citizen who’s family has a large background in service to America as military members, I know I took an oath to protect this country from enemies foreign AND domestic. You fall in the latter category. You, quite like many christians only use the piece of paper you worship when it’s convenient to make your point and throw the other parts aside. You pick and choose what parts of the Constitution you will obey. First Amendment? Who needs it if someone espouses a different opinion than mine. Second Amendment? Damn right skippy! Who cares who has a gun, it’s my constitutional right! Your pathetic hypocrisy comes through loud in clear in the words you’ve said, and those you’ve left unspoken. May the powers that be have mercy on your black heart and soul.