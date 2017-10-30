Twitter/TerrelJohnson10

In the pantheon of internet sports memes, somewhere behind ‘Crying Jordan’ and ‘The Warriors Blew A 3-1 Lead’, you’ll find the miraculous New England Patriots’ 28-3 comeback win over the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI. For a quick refresher, the Patriots were down 28-3 in Super Bowl LI with 2:08 left in the 3rd quarter before mounting an incredible comeback and ultimately defeating the Falcons 34-28. Yes, the Patriots scored 31 unanswered points. Sorry, Atlanta.

The internet has managed to turn March 28th (3-28) into a meme holiday. The Patriots’ Super Bowl LI ring has 283 gems. The Simpsons even went back and edited an episode to reflect the Patriots’ 28-3 comeback. It’s gotten completely out of hand, but if the internet knows one thing, it’s how to beat a dead horse.

We’re now over eight months removed from Super Bowl LI, and the 28-3 meme is showing no signs of slowing down. Earlier in October, the Falcons played the Patriots in New England for a Super Bowl LI rematch, a game that was absolutely overtaken by a bizarre fog, and the memes continued.