Getty Image

The Patriots are notorious by now around the NFL and its fans for their history of using shady (and at times illegal) tactics to gain a competitive edge over their opponents. The night before their AFC Championship game against the Steelers, there were shenanigans that had nothing to do with the team itself when a Patriots fan pulled the fire alarm at Pittsburgh’s team hotel in the middle of the night.

A 25-year-old man from East Boston was arrested for the stunt, and of course has no affiliation with the Patriots organization. (Unless…okay, just kidding.) But it is far from the first time something like this has happened in New England.

I can't even knock the Pats anymore. I almost respect it pic.twitter.com/SKLEUAWArx — Niko (@NikoReg_) January 22, 2017