The New England Patriots managed to escape Pittsburgh with a 27-24 win to earn a tiebreaker with the Steelers for the top seed in the AFC, with two weeks to play.

The Patriots scored a touchdown with a minute to play to go ahead by one and then converted a two-point conversion on a fade to Rob Gronkowski to take the three-point lead. The Steelers, playing without Antonio Brown after he left the game early with a calf injury, moved the ball deep into New England territory on a crossing route to JuJu Smith-Schuster that he took up the sidelines for 70 yards and to the 10.