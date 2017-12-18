The New England Patriots managed to escape Pittsburgh with a 27-24 win to earn a tiebreaker with the Steelers for the top seed in the AFC, with two weeks to play.
The Patriots scored a touchdown with a minute to play to go ahead by one and then converted a two-point conversion on a fade to Rob Gronkowski to take the three-point lead. The Steelers, playing without Antonio Brown after he left the game early with a calf injury, moved the ball deep into New England territory on a crossing route to JuJu Smith-Schuster that he took up the sidelines for 70 yards and to the 10.
that was a catch. Period.
Not by the NFL’s (ridiculous) rules.
Well, at least the refs are being fare about screwing over teams with those type of penalties called. Your turn Pittsburg. Finally. Hey, at least it’s not a playoff game.
I can’t think of one team that still never gets screwed by these calls and seems to disproportionately benefit from them. Hmmm, which team could that be?…
You can’t take these “survive the ground” rules seriously when common sense tells you that this is a touchdown, or at the very least a catch, when meanwhile a guy can dive from the 5 yard line and land completely out of bounds, but if he reaches and touches the pylon with the tip of the ball, it’s 100% a score.
Another great game, and all anyone will remember is the BS replay. This is what the league wants!? Games where the most exciting thing is watching the fat old ref looming at a monitor, because you can’t let the plays speak for themselves ever? Tedious, ubiquitous replays and over-officiating are destroying the product. Yet the league and media are blind or maybe brazen enough to blame politics as the reason ratings are in the toilet.
The play spoke for itself, he didn’t secure the ball whilst stretching over the line and it obviously moved when it touched the ground after he broke the plane. So he never actually had possession even when the ball was crossing the end zone line. Blame the rule if you want, but not the refs. I actually feel bad for the kid, he tried to do too much, if he’d just secured the ball and rolled that game would be over in Pittsburgh’s favor. There is a difference between a runner who definitely has possession of the ball diving over a pylon and a receiver not securing the ball before it goes to the ground. Common sense is subjective, but the rulebook is clear. The common sense of the NFL’s rules, that’s another story, but the refs got this one right.
So it really wasn’t s controversial call, but you just liked using that word in your headline
Clearly not a catch.