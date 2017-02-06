In the process of completing the biggest comeback in Super Bowl history, the New England Patriots set or tied a ton of Super Bowl records. In total, 24 Super Bowl records were broken in the game, including eight by quarterback Tom Brady. Brady’s 43-of-62 passing performance for 466 yards shattered previous Super Bowl passing records, and the unlikeliest of players – running back James White – set a new Super Bowl record for receptions in a game with 14.
Here is the full list of new Super Bowl records set in Super Bowl LI on Sunday night:
Most Games: 7, Tom Brady
Most Games, Head Coach: 7, Bill Belichick
Most Games Won, Head Coach: 5, Bill Belichick
Most Points, Game: 20, James White
Most Passes, Career: 309, Tom Brady
Most Passes, Game: 62, Tom Brady
Most Completions, Career: 207, Tom Brady
Most Completions, Game: 43, Tom Brady
Most Passing Yards, Career: 2,071, Tom Brady
Most Passing Yards, Game: 466, Tom Brady
Most Touchdown Passes, Career: 15, Tom Brady
Most Receptions, Game: 14, James White
Most Games, Team: 9, New England
But wait, there’s more:
