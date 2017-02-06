Getty Image

In the process of completing the biggest comeback in Super Bowl history, the New England Patriots set or tied a ton of Super Bowl records. In total, 24 Super Bowl records were broken in the game, including eight by quarterback Tom Brady. Brady’s 43-of-62 passing performance for 466 yards shattered previous Super Bowl passing records, and the unlikeliest of players – running back James White – set a new Super Bowl record for receptions in a game with 14.

Here is the full list of new Super Bowl records set in Super Bowl LI on Sunday night:

Most Games: 7, Tom Brady

Most Games, Head Coach: 7, Bill Belichick

Most Games Won, Head Coach: 5, Bill Belichick

Most Points, Game: 20, James White

Most Passes, Career: 309, Tom Brady

Most Passes, Game: 62, Tom Brady

Most Completions, Career: 207, Tom Brady

Most Completions, Game: 43, Tom Brady

Most Passing Yards, Career: 2,071, Tom Brady

Most Passing Yards, Game: 466, Tom Brady

Most Touchdown Passes, Career: 15, Tom Brady

Most Receptions, Game: 14, James White

Most Games, Team: 9, New England

