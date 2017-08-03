The Patriots Brought Goats To Practice To Celebrate Tom Brady’s 40th Birthday

08.03.17

Tom Brady turned 40 on Thursday as the Patriots continued training camp, and it was business as usual for the future Hall of Famer on the field. While the Pats ran through practice like normal, the organization decided to jazz things up in honor of Tom for the fans in attendance at camp.

How do you celebrate your 5-time Super Bowl winning quarterback properly? By getting five goats in Patriots jerseys and bringing them to practice for fans to take pictures with, of course.

