A Seahawks Receiver Made A One-Handed Touchdown Catch You Need To See To Believe

01.07.17 1 hour ago

Paul Richardson is basically the polar opposite of a household name, even for die-hard fans of the NFL. On Saturday evening, however, the Seattle Seahawks wide receiver made a name for himself with just one ridiculous catch against the Detroit Lions.

On fourth and goal in the second quarter, Russell Wilson lofted a pass in Richardson’s direction in the right corner of the end zone and the 24-year-old wideout did the rest. He needed only one hand to secure what is one of the best catches you will see at any level and, for good measure, Richardson drew a defensive pass interference penalty from the Lions defensive back Tavon Wilson. Lions fans were probably irate, though, as Richardson got all of Wilson’s face mask on the play.

