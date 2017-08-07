Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

While he didn’t get paid for the two sparring sessions he had with Conor McGregor before quitting the Irishman’s camp, Paulie Malignaggi has managed to cash in a lot of attention from bashing the UFC champ. McGregor is in Las Vegas preparing to box Floyd Mayweather on August 26th and two division champion Malignaggi was flown in from New York as a sparring partner. But things between the two quickly got ‘out of control’ and Paulie left after photos from their session were released showing Conor getting the better of him.

The bad blood stems from an earlier callout from Malignaggi and subsequent comments he made as a commentator for Showtime’s Mayweather vs. McGregor World Tour.

“I thought me and Conor would be pretty cool once the fight didn’t happen and I was coming to help him spar, but obviously he took it personally,” Malignaggi said on Fox 5’s Sports Xtra show. “He’s a bit of a weird guy in that way. My problem wasn’t just with the sparring, my problem was with how he treats people, how he treats other sparring partners. He’s a bit on the cheap side. You have a hundred million dollar fight, I think you could splurge a little more on the training camp. Especially the way you treat the sparring partners and their living quarters and whatnot.”