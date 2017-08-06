Paulie Malignaggi Claims He Made Conor McGregor ‘Whimper Like A Girl’ In Sparring

Things continue to be ugly between Conor McGregor and his now former sparring partner Paulie Malignaggi. McGregor had hired Malignaggi to help him prepare for his big August 26th boxing match against Floyd Mayweather. Paulie, a tough former two weight world champion, left McGregor’s camp after just two sparring sessions. The issue? Photos that seemed to show Conor McGregor thumping him in the ring. We’re not quite sure what other kind of photos would be released, but McGregor sparring partners continue to flip out whenever pictures of Conor looking good at their expense come out.

“It’s not my place to dictate terms in a training camp that is not mine,” Malignaggi said in a social media message explaining his exit. “But it’s my place to decide if I want to be part of it. I will not give away anything tactical that I saw in 2 sparring sessions with Conor. For what it’s worth, they have my word. The things that upset me though I will speak about in time.”

That time, apparently, is now as Paulie continues to rip McGregor in much less neutral terms than his official departure statement.

Well, it’s not quite “He leaves his body open when going for the overhand right,” but it’s close. There’s a fine line between talking smack and breaking a non-disclosure agreement. But according to Paulie, whatever he signed isn’t valid because he never got paid (something he might want to confirm with a lawyer before sharing any more details of how sparring went).

