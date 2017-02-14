USA TODAY Sports

As he usually does on Mondays, Peter King published this week’s Monday Morning Quarterback today. It involved the New England Patriots and their Super Bowl comeback through the eyes of Tom Brady. The whole thing was cool. It also led to King losing his mind on Bleacher Report because he thought they were stealing information from him.

Early on in his story, King got this quote from Brady.

“I think it was one of the greatest games I have ever played in, but when I think of an interception return for a touchdown, some other missed opportunities in the first 37, 38 minutes of the game, I don’t really consider playing a good quarter-and-a-half plus overtime as one of the ‘best games ever.’ But it was certainly one of the most thrilling for me, just because so much was on the line, and it ended up being an incredible game.”

It’s a good quote and the kind of thing that illustrates that Brady’s a competitive dude who is able to find flaws even when he wins the Super Bowl. The folks at Bleacher Report made a graphic that had a picture of Brady and part of the quote – “I don’t really consider playing a good quarter-and-a-half plus overtime as one of the ‘best games ever.’” This isn’t uncommon, but it is uncommon for the source of the quote to lose their dang mind over something like this.