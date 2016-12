Getty Image

Petra Kvitova, currently the 11th-ranked women’s tennis player and two-time Wimbledon champion, was the victim of a burglary attempt at her home in the Czech Republic on Tuesday, during which the home invader stabbed her in the left hand. The details sound terrifying, and the resulting injury cause Kvitova to undergo immediate surgery:

EXCL: Petra Kvitova undergoing potentially career-saving surgery. Intruder let in posing as gas man, didn't know it was her until inside 1/2 — David Ornstein (@bbcsport_david) December 20, 2016