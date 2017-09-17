Getty Image

Canelo Alvarez (49-1-2, 34 KOs) and Gennady Golovkin (37-0-1, 33 KOs) put on a tremendous show on Saturday night at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The two biggest stars of the middleweight division and arguably all of boxing gave the fans almost everything they wanted in their title fight as they traded big punches for 12 rounds.

While the 36 minutes of boxing action was thrilling, the ending left a sour taste in the mouths of many as the judges scored the fight a draw, with Adelaide Byrd’s 118-110 card in favor of Alvarez sticking out as an egregious mistake. While the talk after the fight was almost entirely about the result and boxing’s seemingly constant problem with bad scoring, we should remember that the bout itself was one of the best and most entertaining of the year.

Golovkin and Alvarez didn’t deliver the knockout shot many assumed was coming from the two powerful punchers, but they each landed some hellacious shots that staggered the other and on multiple occasions brought the crowd to a fever pitch with back-and-forth action. With the activity of both fighters being fairly high — especially with Golovkin — and each standing in the pocket to trade shots on occasion it was a dream fight for photographers ringside.

The images from the fight tell an incredible story and also show that, while neither competitor went down in the fight, there was significant damage being done by some of their shots. Below you will find some of the best photos from Saturday night’s bout, courtesy Getty Images.