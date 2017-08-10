Ranking The Player’s Weekend MLB Jersey Nicknames

Baseball has a grand history of amazing nicknames. The Babe, Goose, Baby Bull, Crime Dog. I could go on for a long long time, but you get it. For whatever reason — chalk it up to an abundance of other sports and entertainment options or free agency lessening the bond between player and fandom — great monikers aren’t as common now.

Aware of this sad fact and eager to inject a little bit of fun into the game (as well as sell some jerseys and donate a lot of money to amateur baseball), Major League Baseball has declared the weekend of August 25th to be Player’s Weekend, meaning all players will don special jerseys with the chance to wear a nickname on the back, similar to what the NBA has done in the past. And most baseball players have elected to do it with some hilarious and interesting results. Here are our picks for 17 standouts.

Seth Smith

Several players opted to tamp down their creativity by just going with their last names but for Orioles outfielder Seth Smith, owner of the most basic of names, there is a spot on this list. Couldn’t go with a simple “Smitty”?

Xavier Cedeno

There is virtue in minimalism and Rays LOOGY Xavier Cedeno is embracing that.

