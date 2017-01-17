Getty Image

The ‘it me’ podcast is back this week with a special edition coming to you live from Flavortown. That’s right, your favorite podcasters Robby and Martin (OK, maybe not favorites, but two podcasters you listen to) come to you live from the Vegas Strip at Guy Fieri’s Las Vegas Kitchen and Bar in The Linq Hotel and Casino.

Joining the pod this week for some Vegas fries and sports discussion at Guy’s were Dime Magazine and UPROXX Sports writer (among many other places) Brad Rowland and a pop in by CBS Sports NFL writer John Breech. Fair warning that there is plenty of ambient noise as this was recorded from a table in the middle of the restaurant, but considering we’ve had multiple requests for Robby to record more podcasts live from the golf course, you wonderful loyal listeners of ‘it me’ probably won’t mind.

We discussed:

Reactions to Clemson beating Alabama

Martin’s experience of watching it live from the stadium

Where does Deshaun Watson’s performance rank in recent title game history?

Who should be the first quarterback taken in the 2017 NFL Draft?

Favorite parts of Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives

Best Guy Fieri-isms

How good the dang Vegas fries and Turkey sandwich were

Robby’s move to UPROXX full-time

Best Vegas Sportsbooks

And much, much more!

You can find Robby at (@rkalland) and Martin at (@martinrickman). Brad Rowland is at (@BTRowland). And John Breech is at (@johnbreech).

Special thanks to the band Annabel for our intro and outro music. They’re really good. You should buy their music at their website or perhaps see them play a show some time.