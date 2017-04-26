The Pope Now Owns A Pair Of Jordans Thanks To Jim Harbaugh

Twitter/@UMichFootball

While you were sleeping here in the States, Jim Harbaugh was meeting the Pope. Harbaugh and the Michigan football team are in Rome, Italy for the start of spring practice, because Harbaugh likes to bend rules and, hey, why not use that massive athletics budget to get his players a trip to Italy and a different experience.

Harbaugh and the Michigan football crew have been running around Rome, enjoying all that Italy has to offer, and on Wednesday, Harbaugh took the team to the Vatican where he visited with the Pope. Harbaugh didn’t come empty handed, the Michigan coach knows his ABC’s — Always Be ‘Crootin — and brought a Michigan helmet and a pair of Michigan Jordan 5s with him to give to the Pope.