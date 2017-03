Instagram

This is Big Ray Williams. He is an extremely large person (thus the nickname “Big”) who seems to really enjoy squatting a whole bunch of weight. In this video, dude squats 1,052 pounds. According to a quick Google search, that’s about five refrigerators. It was so much weight that the bar looked like this before Williams got the opportunity to get down to business.

Williams stepped up, picked up the weight, took a few seconds to compose himself, and squatted.