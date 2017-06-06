It Got Sensual In Nashville When The Predators Beat The Penguins To Tie The Stanley Cup Final

#NHL
06.06.17 18 hours ago 2 Comments

YouTube

It’s not just the catfish getting some action in Nashville these days. The Predators evened the Stanley Cup Final at two on Monday night, and fans got a bit frisky live on TV to celebrate the Game 4 win.

Nashville beat the Penguins 4-1 on Monday, taking both home games at a very loud Bridgestone Arena after losing the first two on the road. Fans threw fancy-hatted catfish onto the ice with Penguins in their mouths, and P.K. Subban and company put on a show in Smashville once again.

The enthusiasm for hockey in Nashville this postseason has been a major story, though late on Monday night the story was more about two Predators fans’ enthusiasm for each other.

Around The Web

TOPICS#NHL
TAGSNASHVILLE PREDATORSNHLPITTSBURGH PENGUINSStanley Cup Final

Soundtrack Of Summer 2017

TLC’s Slow-Burning Return To Form ‘Way Back’ Video Features A Curious Snoop Dogg Cameo

TLC’s Slow-Burning Return To Form ‘Way Back’ Video Features A Curious Snoop Dogg Cameo

06.06.17 16 hours ago
The Best Hip-Hop Albums Of 2017 So Far

The Best Hip-Hop Albums Of 2017 So Far

06.06.17 21 hours ago 11 Comments
The 50 Best Albums Of 2017 So Far

The 50 Best Albums Of 2017 So Far

06.05.17 2 days ago 6 Comments
Drake And DJ Khaled’s ‘To The Max’ Collab Is An Arrogant EDM Banger

Drake And DJ Khaled’s ‘To The Max’ Collab Is An Arrogant EDM Banger

06.05.17 2 days ago 3 Comments
Future Keeps His ‘Hndrxx’ Train Rolling With A Video For ‘Coming Out Strong’ Featuring The Weeknd

Future Keeps His ‘Hndrxx’ Train Rolling With A Video For ‘Coming Out Strong’ Featuring The Weeknd

06.01.17 5 days ago
Arcade Fire Surprise Released Their New Single ‘Everything Now’ On Vinyl

Arcade Fire Surprise Released Their New Single ‘Everything Now’ On Vinyl

05.31.17 7 days ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP