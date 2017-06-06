It’s not just the catfish getting some action in Nashville these days. The Predators evened the Stanley Cup Final at two on Monday night, and fans got a bit frisky live on TV to celebrate the Game 4 win.
Nashville beat the Penguins 4-1 on Monday, taking both home games at a very loud Bridgestone Arena after losing the first two on the road. Fans threw fancy-hatted catfish onto the ice with Penguins in their mouths, and P.K. Subban and company put on a show in Smashville once again.
The enthusiasm for hockey in Nashville this postseason has been a major story, though late on Monday night the story was more about two Predators fans’ enthusiasm for each other.
Smashville, amirite?
