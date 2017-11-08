YouTube

The Price is Right is about taking risks and getting big rewards. It also might be about fiscal responsibility. Contestant Kevin is well aware of this, which is why he befuddled host Drew Carey and a livid studio audience and took $1,500 over a very good chance to win a new car.

Kevin was playing “Let ‘Em Roll,” a game where dice with money amounts and cars are on all six sides. The point of the game is to roll five cars with three chances. It’s like Yahtzee except if things go well you pay taxes on a Nissan Versa.

And Kevin got off to a good start! He rolled four cars on his first try, along with one die with $1,500 on it. That meant if he kept the cars he had two rolls left to turn one die into a car.