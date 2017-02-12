Getty Image

Quentin Moses, a former defensive end with the Miami Dolphins who retired in 2011, died in a house fire early on Sunday morning. He was 33 years old.

Moses was drafted by the Oakland Raiders in the third round of the 2007 NFL Draft. Prior to entering the league, Moses was a nightmare for SEC offensive coordinators during his four years as a lineman for Georgia. A native of Athens, Ga., Moses accrued 25 sacks and 45 tackles for loss as a Bulldog, earning a spot on the first-team All-SEC squad as a junior and third-team Associated Press All-American honors as a senior.

While he was taken by the Raiders, Moses got cut and never suited up in the silver and black. After a short stint with the Arizona Cardinals, Moses joined the Dolphins in October of 2007. He appeared in 44 games between 2007 and 2010, racking up 29 tackles, 3.5 sacks, and a forced fumble.

Once Moses’ NFL career ended, he spent one year with the Virginia Destroyers of the United Football League. He recorded two tackles in two games.

Since his retirement from football in 2011, Moses has moved to the sidelines. He had been with Reinhardt University for the past five years as a defensive line coach, and in a release, Reinhardt head coach James Miller said “Quentin Moses was an integral part of our coaching staff, but more than that he was a person who believed in our student-athletes and worked hard every day to help each athlete perform at the highest level on the field and in the classroom.”

In addition to Miller, a woman named Andria Godard, 33, and her 10-year-old daughter, Jasmine, were killed in the fire.

