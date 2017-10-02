Oakland’s franchise quarterback could miss some extended time with a spine fracture, specifically a transverse process fracture which Tony Romo suffered in 2014. The transverse process is the small bone that sticks out on the side of the spine, and ironically, Romo was calling the Raiders game against the Broncos on Sunday and once again made an accurate call from the booth.

Thankfully, this fracture won’t effect Carr’s long-term health or playing career. Depending on his pain tolerance, he could be back as early as two weeks from now, but the official word from the Raiders is that he’s out two to six weeks.

Tony Romo describing Derek Carr's injury…which oddly looked like the injury that effectively ended Romo's career. — Elliot Harrison (@HarrisonNFL) October 1, 2017