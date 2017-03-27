Roger Goodell Vs. Tom Brady

Raiders Players And The NFL World Reacted To The Team Moving To Vegas

#NFL
03.27.17

Getty Image

The NFL’s owners voted 31-1 in favor of the Raiders moving from Oakland to Las Vegas on Monday, with the Dolphins Stephen Ross serving as the lone dissenter. The vote made official what many have anticipated over the last year, that the Raiders would bail on Oakland for the promise of a publicly funded stadium in Las Vegas.

The Raiders will play out the next two years in Oakland, which ought to be very interesting, before making the move to Las Vegas.

The decision may not have been much of a surprise, but that didn’t stop the internet from having fun with it. There was plenty of reaction to the move from Raiders players and executives, as well as fans. The majority of the reaction from within the league was that of excitement for the move, along with acknowledgement that this was a tough deal for the fans in Oakland.

Owner Mark Davis’s statement on the matter didn’t help alleviate any pain felt by Oakland fans, particularly his last line.

