The Raiders Donated $50,000 To Las Vegas Shooting Victims

10.02.17 53 mins ago 2 Comments

Getty Image

The Oakland Raiders aren’t scheduled to move to Las Vegas for another few seasons, but they’ve already trying to make a huge impact in their future home city in a time of crisis.

The team has donated $50,000 to the Las Vegas Victims’ Fund in the wake of the mass shooting at a music festival that killed more than 50 people and injured more than 400 on the Vegas strip.

TMZ reported the team’s donation on Monday and confirmed it with a team spokesperson. The money was donated to a GoFundMe page set up by Clark County Commission Chair Steve Sisolak shortly after the attack occurred.

According to TMZ, the team also issued a statement saying “The heart of the Raider Nation goes out to Las Vegas.” It lated tweeted the statement to fans online.

Around The Web

TAGSGUN VIOLENCELAS VEGASlas vegas mass shootingLas Vegas RaidersOAKLAND RAIDERS

The RX

The Gentle Agony Of SZA Losing ‘CTRL’

The Gentle Agony Of SZA Losing ‘CTRL’

09.26.17 6 days ago
An Inside Look At Courtney Barnett And Kurt Vile’s Charming Joint Album, ‘Lotta Sea Lice’

An Inside Look At Courtney Barnett And Kurt Vile’s Charming Joint Album, ‘Lotta Sea Lice’

09.26.17 6 days ago
Travis Meadows’ ‘First Cigarette’ Is The Height Of Country Myth-Making

Travis Meadows’ ‘First Cigarette’ Is The Height Of Country Myth-Making

09.25.17 7 days ago
Growing Up And Growing Older With Fleet Foxes

Growing Up And Growing Older With Fleet Foxes

09.25.17 1 week ago
Rapsody Perfects Her Craft And Proves She Belongs On Top Of The Rap Game With ‘Laila’s Wisdom’

Rapsody Perfects Her Craft And Proves She Belongs On Top Of The Rap Game With ‘Laila’s Wisdom’

09.25.17 1 week ago 5 Comments
Drowning In Phoebe Bridgers’ Brutal, Minimal Debut ‘Stranger In The Alps’

Drowning In Phoebe Bridgers’ Brutal, Minimal Debut ‘Stranger In The Alps’

09.21.17 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP