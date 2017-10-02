The Raiders Donated $50,000 To Las Vegas Shooting Victims

The Oakland Raiders aren’t scheduled to move to Las Vegas for another few seasons, but they’ve already trying to make a huge impact in their future home city in a time of crisis.
The team has donated $50,000 to the Las Vegas Victims’ Fund in the wake of the mass shooting at a music festival that killed more than 50 people and injured more than 400 on the Vegas strip.
TMZ reported the team’s donation on Monday and confirmed it with a team spokesperson. The money was donated to a GoFundMe page set up by Clark County Commission Chair Steve Sisolak shortly after the attack occurred.
According to TMZ, the team also issued a statement saying “The heart of the Raider Nation goes out to Las Vegas.” It lated tweeted the statement to fans online.
just as Rhonda explained I am amazed that you can make $9120 in 4 weeks on the computer .
visit this site>>>>>>>[www.fl-y.com]
Wow a whole 50 THOUSAND? That’s like 4 entire Marshawn Lynch hand gesture fines combined.