Rampage Jackson Has A Massive Weight Advantage Over King Mo At Bellator 175

03.30.17 1 hour ago

Rampage Jackson has always been known as a big light heavyweight, and his flirtations with heavyweight have finally come to a head at Bellator 175, his first official heavyweight bout. His Bellator run has seen multiple catchweight fights around 210 and 215 pounds, but no one thought he’d balloon up quite like this, even after Page said he’d be weighing “260” against King Mo.

But, the scale doesn’t lie — Rampage Jackson weighed in at a svelte 253 pounds against King Mo’s 212, giving Page a 41-pound weight advantage. And you know what? He doesn’t even look that bad. He doesn’t really have a tummy or anything. Just look at heavyweight Rampage!

