Getty Image

Thursday Night Football’s slogan this season is “When It’s On, It’s On.” It’s basically the most honest thing the National Football League has said in a while, in that it’s the bare minimum of cognitive awareness about what day said football actually takes place.

And it sure was on Thursday night when the Los Angeles Rams played the San Francisco 49ers, a game that obliterated the over and made Bills fans sad because all of their former wideouts had great games in the state of California. Considering you almost certainly didn’t watch what was expected to be a usually sleepy game between mediocre teams, here’s what you missed. It was a really fun football game, which is an anomaly for the league’s much-maligned Thursday night games.

Let’s start with the resurgence of Los Angeles running back Todd Gurley, who had three first half touchdowns to give the Rams an early lead. Check out his third, and the bounce he had to the outside to hit the pylon.