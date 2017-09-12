Randy Moss Gave An Emotional Thank You To The Late Dennis Green In His Vikings Ring Of Honor Speech

#Minnesota Vikings #NFL
09.11.17 43 mins ago

ESPN

Randy Moss was an absolute terror while wearing a Minnesota Vikings uniform, as his mix of speed, size, and ability to catch just about anything led to him accruing 574 receptions for 9,142 yards and 90 touchdowns in 109 games with the team from 1998-04. He also had a truncated stint with Minnesota in 2010, catching 13 balls in four games for 174 yards and a pair of scores.

Basically, Moss is a legend in the land of 10,000 lakes. He’s one the short list for the most fun players in NFL history, and when he was on, he was truly unstoppable. For his contributions to the franchise, Moss got inducted into the team’s Ring of Honor during the Vikings’ 2017 season opener against the New Orleans Saints.

Before he addressed the crowd at halftime, Moss received the honor of signaling the start of the game by blowing on Gjallarhorn.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Minnesota Vikings#NFL
TAGSMINNESOTA VIKINGSNFLRANDY MOSS

What Unites Us

It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

09.07.17 4 days ago 14 Comments
‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

09.05.17 6 days ago 6 Comments
What It’s Like To Be A Houstonian, Watching Hurricane Harvey From Afar

What It’s Like To Be A Houstonian, Watching Hurricane Harvey From Afar

08.31.17 2 weeks ago 3 Comments
How A Global Art Project Connects People Through Their Insecurities

How A Global Art Project Connects People Through Their Insecurities

08.25.17 2 weeks ago 7 Comments
One Woman’s Fight To Unite Both Parties For Sexual Assault Victims

One Woman’s Fight To Unite Both Parties For Sexual Assault Victims

08.24.17 3 weeks ago
What It Was Like To Watch The Eclipse In Totality With 30,000 People

What It Was Like To Watch The Eclipse In Totality With 30,000 People

08.22.17 3 weeks ago 4 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP