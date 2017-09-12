ESPN

Randy Moss was an absolute terror while wearing a Minnesota Vikings uniform, as his mix of speed, size, and ability to catch just about anything led to him accruing 574 receptions for 9,142 yards and 90 touchdowns in 109 games with the team from 1998-04. He also had a truncated stint with Minnesota in 2010, catching 13 balls in four games for 174 yards and a pair of scores.

Basically, Moss is a legend in the land of 10,000 lakes. He’s one the short list for the most fun players in NFL history, and when he was on, he was truly unstoppable. For his contributions to the franchise, Moss got inducted into the team’s Ring of Honor during the Vikings’ 2017 season opener against the New Orleans Saints.

Before he addressed the crowd at halftime, Moss received the honor of signaling the start of the game by blowing on Gjallarhorn.