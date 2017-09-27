Ray Lewis Said Dropping To Two Knees During The National Anthem Was Not A Form Of Protest Or Solidarity

09.27.17 1 hour ago

CBS

The NFL has been at the center of attention over the last few days, as a back-and-forth has occurred between teams around the league and the President of the United States. Sunday’s slate of NFL games was full of players, coaches, and more showing signs of solidarity with one another after Donald Trump called those who protest inequality and police brutality during the national anthem a “son of a bitch.”

One of the more notable moments came before the Baltimore Ravens and Jacksonville Jaguars kicked off their game in London. Ray Lewis was at the game, and dropped down onto two knees while locking arms with a pair of Ravens players.

It was kind of surprising to see this, as Lewis has spoken out against protesting during the anthem by dropping to a knee in the past. But during an episode of Showtime’s Inside the NFL, Lewis tried to explain exactly what he was doing on Sunday. Long story short, he was on two knees instead of one, because he was praying.

