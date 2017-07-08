Watch Neymar Crown A Champion In His Five A Side Red Bull Soccer Tournament

07.08.17 2 hours ago

Red Bull

Neymar is one of the best soccer players in the world, but few soccer superstars get their own tournament organized by Red Bull. The FC Barcelona and Brazilian National Team star is one of the most famous athletes on the planet, and he’s helped grow a unique form of soccer with the help of the energy drink company.

Neymar’s Five, a five-a-side soccer tournament features a few unique aspects that make it a very different kind of football. The 10-minute matches are fast and full of technical skill. Each side plays without a goalkeeper, and when a team scores the other team loses a player. That makes matches high-stakes and introduces a lot of strategy—and desperation—into an already exciting format.

More than 100,000 people participated in this year’s tournament, with the finalists squaring off in Praia Frande, Brazil, on Saturday to once again determine a champion.

