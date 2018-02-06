Rockstar Games

Red Dead Redemption 2 has been delayed until the end of 2018, which is bad news for gamers waiting to get their hands on the first Rockstar game in five years, but excellent for people that love AAA games with long development cycles that promise polish. Red Dead 2, like most of Rockstar’s games, is aiming to be feature rich and set a standard for gaming for years to come. So how do they top Grand Theft Auto V? A vetted leak lays out some of their plans.

Last August, Trusted Reviews acquired a leak detailing some of the features for RDR2 as well as screenshots. They sat on it for months, waiting to confirm as much as they could. Now after seeing details and similar screenshots released from official channels, they’re opening the floodgates. Here’s what they know (keep in mind none of this may be true and a lot can change in the next few months).

RDR2, like the next-gen version of GTAV, will have a first-person mode. This will make duels in the middle of dusty streets even more intense.

The biggest feature that’s floating around due to the leak is a battle royale mode. PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds and Fortnite have changed the landscape of gaming forever, and we’ve seen GTAV implement the fan-favorite mode into GTA: Online in recent months, but how will this work in an old west setting? Will it be like the book/movie Battle Royale? There’s no plane to jump out of in the 1800s, obviously.

The game will have a companion app, which will feature a poker mini game. Hopefully, we’ll be able to make cash for our in-game characters and link up with friends on our mobile devices, but there still better be poker in the base game. Leaning back in your chair and staring down undead card-slingers as the days passed in-game was a joy.

Like GTA: Online, there will be a housing system in RDR2 called “tents” that can be upgraded. Hopefully, they expand the idea that was executed in GTA:O with a more customizable and useful system here. Perhaps a gang can all camp together and eventually upgrade to cabins? Let’s put more MMO into Red Dead: Online.

According to the report, the story in the campaign will have morality choices a la Mass Effect, which will change the game and world around you.

Red Dead: Online will feature regular events and activities much like GTA: Online. There will also be shops and NPC’s to interact with.

A few multiplayer modes leaked as well: “Revive and Survive” and “Money Grab.” Money Grab is like capture the flag but with bags of cash that need to be accumulated by dueling teams, while Revive and Survive seems to add a mechanic not seen before in Rockstar games — the ability to revive. Seems like another slice from the PUBG takeover.

Read more at Trusted Reviews and check out the screenshots. Red Dead Redemption 2 is tentatively scheduled for Oct. 26, 2018.

(Via Trusted Reviews/Forbes)