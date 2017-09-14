Getty Image

There has rarely been a time when sports, politics, and social issues have intersected more consistently than in 2017. Athletes are becoming more vocal in speaking out on social issues, and the days of “sticking to sports” are long gone, both from athletes and the sports media alike.

The recent comments by ESPN SportsCenter host Jemele Hill about Donald Trump most recently illustrated this, as the White House went as far as to call for her firing, while many athletes and colleagues have voiced their support for her. Colin Kaepernick, Michael Bennett, and others have led NFL anthem protests, and NBA players like LeBron James and Kevin Durant have been very open and honest about their feelings towards the president and the issues of racial injustice in America.

However, on Wednesday night we saw something we haven’t seen recently at a sporting event when fans at the Athletics-Red Sox game at Fenway Park unfurled a massive banner reading “Racism Is As American As Baseball” over the Green Monster.