#Washington Redskins
03.09.17 43 mins ago

The Washington Redskins are among the NFL’s most poorly run franchises. There is stiff competition for which is the “worst run” (hello, Browns), but there’s no doubt that Dan Snyder’s organization belongs at or near the very top of that dubious list.

The latest offseason debacle for Washington involves quarterback Kirk Cousins, who the team placed the franchise tag on earlier with plans to re-sign long-term. However, Cousins apparently wants out of Washington, but Snyder and the team have no desire to honor his requests to be moved.

This isn’t something that is especially rare. Players rarely like being franchise tagged in the NFL, but it’s just another issue for the Redskins to deal with as things pile up this offseason. Cousins, who they’ve insisted in the past can be the franchise guy, is now reportedly angling for an exit as he watches his best receiving weapons depart in an historic loss of production.

