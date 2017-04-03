Top 5 UFC Fights

A Muay Thai Referee Catches An Accidental Spinning Backfist And Goes Out Cold

#MMA #UFC
04.02.17 1 hour ago

Combat sports referees have one of the most difficult jobs in all of sports. Being the third man in the cage or ring, inches away from two highly-trained and dangerous athletes, refs have to stay focused on keeping the competitors safe and the fight fair while making sure they don’t catch a stray shot to the dome.

Hell, even if the ref does their jobs and the fight goes just a second late, they’ll hear about it from fighters, families, fans and might get a kick to the butt from Roy Nelson. No one wants that. No one.

That’s why it’s a damn shame when you see a highlight like this. A Muay Thai referee worked to separate a particularly fiery Muay Thai bout, then got caught by an errant spinning backfist when he moved in too close. You gotta watch out for the spinning sh*t. Always.

Let’s take another look:

Around The Web

TOPICS#MMA#UFC
TAGSMMAUFC
The New Cast Of ‘Mystery Science Theater 3000’ Isn’t Sweating The Pressure

The New Cast Of ‘Mystery Science Theater 3000’ Isn’t Sweating The Pressure

03.30.17 4 days ago 7 Comments
The Fascinating Rise Of Third Man Records As The Most Influential Vinyl Label In America

The Fascinating Rise Of Third Man Records As The Most Influential Vinyl Label In America

03.21.17 2 weeks ago 3 Comments
A Little Booze And A Lot Of Big Ideas Are Keeping Movie Theaters Relevant

A Little Booze And A Lot Of Big Ideas Are Keeping Movie Theaters Relevant

03.17.17 2 weeks ago 7 Comments
The Unheralded True Story Of The NBA’s First Black Player

The Unheralded True Story Of The NBA’s First Black Player

03.14.17 3 weeks ago
How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

03.07.17 4 weeks ago 2 Comments
How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

02.27.17 1 month ago 5 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP