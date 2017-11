Getty Image

Over the past couple of months Conor McGregor has been in the headlines for all the wrong reasons. There was that incident at UFC Gdansk where he was caught on a hot mic repeatedly calling another fighter a f*ggot. The Bellator event in Ireland when he jumped into the cage and shoved a referee.

And now there’s a whole lot of tabloid talk floating around that he beat someone up in a pub and may have even punched a member of the Kinahan drug cartel.